Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
island cafe toronto

Toronto restaurant destroyed by fire already gearing up for return this summer

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A restaurant in Toronto has announced that they're getting ready to open this summer just days after being completely destroyed by a fire.

Just four days ago, residents of the Toronto Islands and the city at large were shocked to learn that a fire had ravaged the historic Island Cafe, which sits near the Ward's Island Ferry Dock.

Not to be held down for long, though, the Island Cafe made a Facebook post to surprised and relieved locals saying that they're already in the works of figuring out how they can operate for the upcoming summer season.

island cafe torontoWhile the post doesn't give much away in terms of the plan Island Cafe is developing to hopefully operate, supportive fans of the restaurant were quick to share their messages of encouragement in the comments.

"So good to hear! Can't wait to come for a visit and a coffee soon," one person wrote, while another said they'll "be there to support" the business.

The restaurant also announced that they'll soon be launching an online store, attaching a photo teasing some of the merchandise that will presumably be offered in the shop.

island cafe toronto

Preview of the offerings at Island Cafe's online shop. Photo by Island Cafe.

blogTO reached out for details from Island Cafe about when the shop will be launching, as well as what their ideas for operation this summer are, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

Whatever the future of Island Cafe holds, it's clear that they're intent on rising from the ashes, and with a supportive and eager community behind them, it looks like they just might.

Lead photo by

Island Cafe
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant destroyed by fire already gearing up for return this summer

Here are the grocery items that people in Ontario say they refuse to pay more for

Protesters dressed as monkeys trash Whole Foods store in Toronto with coconuts

Toronto Starbucks location becomes first in the city to unionize

Customers really don't believe Loblaws is trying to lower prices ahead of boycott

Canadian calls out annoying 'shrinkflation' weight discrepancy on TikTok

Loblaw says it's making efforts to lower prices as thousands gear up for a boycott

A new Cactus Club Cafe location is coming to Toronto