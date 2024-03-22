Toronto restaurant destroyed by fire already gearing up for return this summer

A restaurant in Toronto has announced that they're getting ready to open this summer just days after being completely destroyed by a fire.

Just four days ago, residents of the Toronto Islands and the city at large were shocked to learn that a fire had ravaged the historic Island Cafe, which sits near the Ward's Island Ferry Dock.

Not to be held down for long, though, the Island Cafe made a Facebook post to surprised and relieved locals saying that they're already in the works of figuring out how they can operate for the upcoming summer season.

While the post doesn't give much away in terms of the plan Island Cafe is developing to hopefully operate, supportive fans of the restaurant were quick to share their messages of encouragement in the comments.

"So good to hear! Can't wait to come for a visit and a coffee soon," one person wrote, while another said they'll "be there to support" the business.

The restaurant also announced that they'll soon be launching an online store, attaching a photo teasing some of the merchandise that will presumably be offered in the shop.

blogTO reached out for details from Island Cafe about when the shop will be launching, as well as what their ideas for operation this summer are, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

Whatever the future of Island Cafe holds, it's clear that they're intent on rising from the ashes, and with a supportive and eager community behind them, it looks like they just might.