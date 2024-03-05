Burger joint suddenly closes after more than a decade in Toronto

A burger joint in Toronto that was in business for over a decade has suddenly closed with no warning.

Leslieville's Great Burger Kitchen had been serving up inventive, mile-high burgers on Gerrard since 2010, before permanently closing their doors with no notice.

Locally-sourced, naturally raised, free range Ontario beef was the name of the game at this local burger joint whose menu also included "other" burgers like chicken, lamb and veggie as well as extensive poutine offerings.

Started by some of the people behind Johnny G's (which is still alive and well on Parliament) and other since-closed ventures like Aprile Bambina Cucina and Wine Bar, the restaurant had a good long run in the neighbourhood.

blogTO was unable to contact Great Burger Kitchen for comment on the closure, but the location of the burger shop has been listed for lease by OMG Real Estate, asking $199,000 for a five-year lease, so time will tell what business takes over the space.

GBK was previously located at 1056 Gerrard Street East.