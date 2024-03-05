Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
great burger kitchen closed

Burger joint suddenly closes after more than a decade in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A burger joint in Toronto that was in business for over a decade has suddenly closed with no warning.

Leslieville's Great Burger Kitchen had been serving up inventive, mile-high burgers on Gerrard since 2010, before permanently closing their doors with no notice.

Locally-sourced, naturally raised, free range Ontario beef was the name of the game at this local burger joint whose menu also included "other" burgers like chicken, lamb and veggie as well as extensive poutine offerings.

Started by some of the people behind Johnny G's (which is still alive and well on Parliament) and other since-closed ventures like Aprile Bambina Cucina and Wine Bar, the restaurant had a good long run in the neighbourhood.

blogTO was unable to contact Great Burger Kitchen for comment on the closure, but the location of the burger shop has been listed for lease by OMG Real Estate, asking $199,000 for a five-year lease, so time will tell what business takes over the space.

GBK was previously located at 1056 Gerrard Street East.

Lead photo by

Great Burger Kitchen
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Burger joint suddenly closes after more than a decade in Toronto

Here's why bagged milk may start disappearing off shelves in Ontario

Loblaws in Ontario under fire for slapping discount on item covered in mould

Viral video shows massive lineup of people looking for restaurant jobs near Toronto

Toronto bakery suddenly closes after 60 years in business

French bakery permanently closes its only Toronto location

Toronto nightclub closes and is transforming into a Miami inspired bodega and bar

People are paying hundreds of dollars to eat dinner with strangers in Toronto