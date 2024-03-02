Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
10 upcoming food events in Toronto where you'll want to try everything

Phoebe Knight
Posted an hour ago
Food events in Toronto are the best way to spend a day out in the city while filling your belly with the best-of-the-best. From coffee to kebabs and everything in between, there's no end to the food adventures you can go on in Toronto.

As the weather starts to warm up, so too does the city's events calendar, so here are my picks for the top upcoming food and drink events you definitely don't want to miss.

    • Sugar Shack TO presented by Redpath
      March 9-10
      Sugar Shack TO presented by Redpath
      Not enough vacation days to take a trip to an authentic sugar shack this winter? No problem. Sugar beach is getting transformed into a maple wonderland with live entertainment, lumberjacks and as much maple-themed food as you can imagine.
      Sugar Beach
    • Planted Expo Toronto
      March 23
      Planted Expo Toronto
      Herbavores, unite! North America's largest plant-based event returns to the Enercase Centre for a weekend of all things plant-based, including a massive food market to gorge yourself vegan-ified versions of all your favourite treats.
      Enercare Centre
    • Toronto Food and Drink Fest
      April 5-7
      Toronto Food and Drink Fest
      The largest food and drink festival in Toronto returns this spring with a slew of the city's best and brightest food and beverage vendors. From local breweries to tasty treats, you'll want to make sure you wear stretchy pants for this one.
      Metro Toronto Convention Centre
    • Toronto Coffee Festival 2024
      May 10-12
      Toronto Coffee Festival 2024
      Head to Evergreen Brick Works to celebrate the city's coffee scene. Catch live latte art demonstrations and sample brews from local roasters, or opt for something stronger at the coffee cocktail bar.
      Evergreen Brick Works
    • Spring into Spice
      May 11
      Spring into Spice
      Canada's first ethnic food and wine festival takes over Fort York with a selection of cuisines from all over the world. Taste offerings from 30 vendors while you listen to live DJs and learn more during food and wine seminars under the sun.
      Fort York
    • Asian Night Market @ STACKT
      May 18
      Asian Night Market @ STACKT
      STACKT Market's BACKYARD summer festival series is back this summer, and the first instalment marks the return of their wildly popular Asian Night Market, where you can explore a huge vendor market that celebrates Toronto's Asian food scene.
      STACKT Market
    • Do West Fest 2024
      June 7-9
      Do West Fest 2024
      The unofficial beginning of summer in the city, this massive street festival that runs along Dundas West celebrates the city's Portugese community with a slew of food vendors, music and dancing for three sunny days.
      Multiple Venues
    • Taste of Little Italy 2024
      June 14-16
      Taste of Little Italy 2024
      Taking place on College from Bathurst to Shaw, prepare to sample the best that Little Italy has to offer. Savour tasty offerings from food vendors, chill on extended patios and try free samples all with the soundtrack of live performers for a weekend of fun.
      Multiple Venues
    • Taste of the Middle East Toronto
      July 5-7
      Taste of the Middle East Toronto
      This totally free event held in Nathan Phillips Square celebrates all the best of Middle Eastern culture — from food and drink from deliciously authentic vendors to traditional music and dancing.
      Nathan Phillips Square
    • Salsa on St. Clair 2024
      July 6-7
      Salsa on St. Clair 2024
      While this festival's popularity is largely derived from the wildly fun salsa lessons in the middle of the street, you'll find the air as filled with the smell of authentic Latin American cuisine as it is with salsa rhythms. All that dancing will work up an appetite, after all.
      Multiple Venues
