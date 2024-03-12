Toronto neighbourhood fed up with local restaurant customers' constant littering

Members of a Toronto restaurant are getting fired up over customers from a local restaurant constantly littering the ground with food containers.

Dave's Hot Chicken has trickled its way into the hearts and stomachs of many a Toronto resident, but members of the Parkdale community are getting heated for reasons other than the chain's signature spicy reaper sauce.

When photos were posted in a Parkdale neighbourhood Facebook group showing piles of Dave's Hot Chicken containers littering the ground near the restaurant, locals didn't hesitate to air their grievances with the U.S.A-based fried chicken chain.

"Dave's Hot Chicken is an absolute stain on our neighbourhood," comments one person. "I live across the street on Sorauren and constantly see customers [...] wolf down their food and throw all their garbage out of the car windows onto the street."

Another person adds that "the whole street is full of garbage, no one uses the provided cans."

Other members of the community noted the Tim Hortons cup sitting atop a stack of Dave's containers and took the opportunity to fire shots at customers of the coffee shop chain, too.

"Don't forget the Timmie's cup," comments a community member. "I remember an incredible increase in sidewalk trash when Tim Horton's came into the neighbourhood. It was quite noticeable."

In spite of the outpouring of anger and disappointment over the litter, some members of the community have turned the discussion into an opportunity to make positive change in the neighbourhood by organizing a volunteer community clean-up crew.

Dave's Hot Chicken Parkdale is located at 1582 Queen West, and the chain now operates four locations in the city. If you visit this establishment, please throw your containers in the garbage, not the ground.