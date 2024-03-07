Toronto is obsessing over these new cookie croissants but they're hard to get

We all know Toronto loves lining up for popular foods, and there's a high chance half of the city is about to spend their Saturday hunting down the latest viral sensation.

Unsurprisingly, it involves croissants again; from scrolls to perfect cubes, the French pastry seems to be a constant vessel for Toronto pastry chefs to funnel their creativity through.

Gouter — which operates three locations in Toronto — has always been offering up some of the most eye-catching treats in the city.

You've probably found yourself munching on their raspberry jam-filled croissant or a chocolate-swirled one, which many cafes throughout Toronto offer up.

But this Saturday only, March 9, Gouter will have their latest croissant creations available to the public: a cookie dough-stuffed croissant and a cream-filled donut-croissant hybrid.

The adorable yet maddening indulgent treats are a collaboration with and celebration of local Toronto boutique Snapture This.

Monica, the owner of Snapture This, has been a prevalent figure in Toronto's treats scene, gaining a following on her Instagram through her stunning local cafe-inspired artwork.

You'll be able to get your hands on these one-time-only baked goods at different spots in the city: Snapture This' storefront at 112 Elizabeth St, Unit 2, and Gouter's three locations.

But don't think you can show up at leisure — this is Toronto and a viral food, after all.

At Gouter's locations, the treats will only be available for pre-order.

At Snapture This, they'll be available both for pre-order and on a first come-first served basis from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Because we make the donuts with a slow overnight fermentation we'll only be able to make one batch and won't be able to re-fry during the day," Gouter's representative shares with blogTO.

Though best sellers from the bakery will be up for grabs too, it's guaranteed people will be losing it for these Insta-worthy goodies you likely can't find anywhere else in the city.