Cockroach spotted crawling across food stall in busy Toronto travel hub

One traveller at Toronto Pearson International Airport had an off-putting experience when grabbing a snack at the travel hub last month after they discovered a cockroach crawling across one of the airport's food stalls.

A video, uploaded by Instagram user @xokjazz, has amassed over 12,000 views over the past few days, showing the critter crawling around the Heirloom Bakery Café located inside Terminal 3 at Pearson Airport.

Naturally, the video prompted lots of disgusted reactions from viewers, who quickly filled the comments section of the clip with vomit and sick emojis.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time cockroaches have been spotted at the food stalls in the airport. Back in April 2023, a viral TikTok showed a pair of cockroaches crawling right next to the order counter at the Pearson Airport Starbucks inside Terminal 1.

According to Peel Health Inspections, Heirloom Bakery Café in Terminal 3 was last inspected on Sept. 25, 2023, and passed, with results being "satisfactory" and no outstanding infractions found.

blogTO reached out to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) for comment on the recent video but did not receive a response back in time for this article's publication.