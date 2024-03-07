Toronto expanding curbside patios to new neighbourhood but locals are divided on it

Spring is on its way to Toronto, and that means CaféTO is, too. It looks like not all of the city's residents are thrilled to see curbside lane patios going up in their community, though.

Returning to the city for a fifth year, the CaféTO program will once again allow restaurants across the city to create expanded patios on a number of Toronto streets, but not everyone thinks it's a good thing.

When Leaside residents noticed CaféTO signs up in front of a number of businesses along Bayview, the community was instantly split on whether it would be a good thing.

Being a major city vein to the 401, Bayview is racked with traffic at all hours of the day, and worse yet during rush hours. Many side streets running off Bayview, then also become access roads to Bayview, packing them with traffic and street parking.

Some locals believe that, with the addition of CaféTO patios along Bayview, the problem will only get worse.

"CaféTO is ridiculous and screws up traffic even more," writes one Leaside community member in the comments of a Facebook post about CaféTO's Bayview expansion. "Bayview restaurants have plenty of space for patios."

Other community members cite accessibility concerns for those with mobility issues travelling down Bayview and worries about the loss of street parking potentially affecting local businesses.

Other members of the community, though, are excited about CaféTO coming to Bayview this spring.

"I love CaféTO," writes one community member in the comments of the same post. "Honestly I would like it even more if they closed off the street entirely for pedestrian traffic on the weekends like they do in Montreal in the summer, it's so beautiful."

"Sounds good. I’m all for supporting small businesses and less cars polluting the city high streets," writes another.

While there are only about four businesses along Bayview so far sporting signs confirming their participation in CaféTO, locals worry that it'll be enough to cause serious infrastructure issues in the neighbourhood.

But, after a fatal year for many small businesses and restaurants, many are inclined to believe that an expanded CaféTO program can be a lifeline to struggling business owners this summer.

This year, the city has implemented strategies to streamline the program that brought the city approximately $203 million in economic benefits in 2022, including fast-tracked approvals and a plan to have 90 per cent of patios open by the Victoria Day long weekend.