Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
cactus club yonge sheppard toronto

A new Cactus Club Cafe location is coming to Toronto

Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Love it or hate it, Cactus Club Cafe is an institution in western Canada, and has been steadily continuing its creep into Ontario ever since its first Toronto location opened its doors in 2015.

It appears as though the Vancouver-based chain is expanding further, with a third T.O. location slated to move into the currently-under-renovation Yonge Sheppard Centre.

The brand — which boasts a healthy fleet of 32 locations across Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Saskatchewan — has yet to officially announce the location or reveal an opening date, but a listing on the Yonge-Sheppard centre website claims the outpost is 'coming soon.'

The restaurant has had its fair share of controversy over the years, ranging in severity between accusations of racist practices and the age-old debate of whether or not it's worth the hype, with one Reddit user describing it as "if ChatGPT made a restaurant."

Why is Cactus Club so popular?
byu/helix527 inaskTO

While many Toronto foodies complain that the eats and experience of the huge Canadian chain feels soulless and uninspired, an equally vocal other side argues that it's dependable and is one of the better options for standard chain restaurants in the city.

Regardless of the true answer to the latter debate is, there's no arguing Cactus Club Cafe's staying power, and with their latest upcoming expansion bringing the restaurant to North York, their grip on Toronto is only tightening.

Cactus Club Cafe's existing Toronto locations are at First Canadian Place in the Financial District and at Sherway Gardens.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

A new Cactus Club Cafe location is coming to Toronto

25 essential old-school eats in Toronto that are a throwback in time

There's a massive butter tart festival in Ontario this spring

Fate of Costco Canada's legendary $1.50 hot dog and soda deal revealed

Ontario maple syrup farm gets shoutout on biggest podcast in the world

Trendy Toronto omakase restaurant opening a second location in the city

Jagmeet Singh just named two of his favourite Toronto restaurants

Dramatic chicken thigh price hike at Loblaw-owned Superstore worries Canadians