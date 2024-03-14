Trendy Toronto cafe closes after less than two years in business

A buzzy Toronto cafe specializing in wellness-based beverages and snacks has closed permanently after just under two years in business.

Setting up shop in a massive space just off Queen West, Beatrice Society has been serving goodies infused with adaptogens, healing plants and even psychedelics since 2022 before announcing their permanent closure earlier this month.

In a post shared on March 3 by the cafe, the Richmond West spot says goodbye "with grateful hearts" to the cafe iteration of the venture, which started as an online business selling their own mushroom-infused coffee and other products that were later served at the restaurant.

It's not a total wash for wellness-minded folks in the neighbourhood, though. The cafe space will still be home to Sobr Market, the non-alcoholic bottle shop that shared the space, which is expected to reopen in April.

This might not be the end for Beatrice Society, as the brand teases a "new beginning" coming this spring, though there has been no word yet on where or what that will be.