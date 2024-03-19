Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
filipino toronto

Toronto Michelin Guide restaurant has started offering Filipino banana leaf feasts

A Toronto Filipino restaurant is now serving meals on a banana leaf, and it might just be the most fun way to eat.

Parkdale Filipino hotspot — and recent addition to the Toronto Michelin GuideBB's has been serving both traditional and fusion Filipino dishes for years, and they've just added yet another staple to their menu.

Served, according to tradition, on a banana leaf, and eaten with your hands, BB's new Kamayan dinner is the perfect mode of delivery for a meal shared with family, friends or loved ones.

The Kamayan includes some of the restaurant's most popular ulam (dishes), like pork belly, adobo fried chicken, milkfish, broccolini and mussels. It is, in BB's own words, "best shared with friends and family."

BB's offers their Kamayan dinners every Sunday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Reservations can be booked by visiting the restaurant in-person, or made online.

Lead photo by

BB's/Instagram
