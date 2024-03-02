Toronto restaurant shuts down just months after opening

A restaurant in Toronto that was known for their unique cooking method has permanently closed its doors after opening less than a year ago.

68°C Stone + Grill specialized in grilled dishes served on a hot stone to achieve the perfect char on your cut of meat or seafood for only around five months before posting a notice on Instagram that the business would be closing for good.

"After a memorable journey, 68°C Stone + Grill has made the difficult decision to close its doors," the caption of the post reads, noting that the last day in service for the restaurant was Feb. 25.

"We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage since opening last year," the caption continues. "It has been an absolute pleasure serving each and every one of our valued customers."

The restaurant, located steps from the AGO, was intended for busy downtowners to grab a casual lunch or dinner, and served an expansive menu with everything from Jerk Chicken to Fish and Chips and salads.

While no reason was given for the closure in the post, people in the comments were quick to express their disappointment and shock in the restaurant's closure so soon after it opened.

68°C Stone + Grill opened in October of 2023, and was previously located at 285 Dundas West.