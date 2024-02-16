Restaurants in Toronto turning away food couriers who keep ignoring this simple rule

A bunch of restaurants in Toronto are adopting a new policy for food deliveries that will help you have a great meal.

If you live in Toronto, chances are you've noticed signs outside of some of your local restaurants advertising a "no thermal bag, no food" rule for delivery drivers.

Or, perhaps, you've born witness to a fight between restaurant staff and delivery drivers when the drivers show up with no bag — and there's a good reason for it.

"This particular policy is in place to simply protect the quality of the food for our customers," May Yousif, a spokesperson for Burger's Priest, who enforce the policy, tells blogTO.

"A thermal bag means an added protection layer for the meal and ensures the temperature is maintained as much as possible."

Despite the recent insurgence of no bag, no food policies in Toronto, the phenomenon is actually nothing new for the city.

Sala Thai, for example, made news back in 2021 for posting a notice enforcing the same policy, spelling out their reasoning in laymans terms.

"No bag = cold food, cold food = customers complain, customers complain = no order, no orders = no money, no money = store close, store close = no job for me and you!" the sign reads.

It really is as simple as that — restaurants are enforcing thermal bag policies to ensure that your food arrives hot and they can stay in business.

While, if the restaurant you ordered from enforces the policy and your driver shows up bag-free, you may have to wait longer for your order, many can surely agree that food showing up hot is better than food showing up quickly, but both is better.