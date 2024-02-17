Toronto cafe expanding again with third location opening later this year

Bevy Cafe is quickly becoming one of Toronto's favourite spots for coffee, and they're letting that success carry them all the way to a brand new third location in the city set to open this year.

Known in equal measures for their excellent coffee and tasty snacks as they are for their unique cafe concepts, the latest expansion will yet again offer an experience that's totally unique from the other two locations.

Bevy's original Regent Park location occupies an expansive space that also contains a skateboard and retail shop and event space with a graffiti wall.

The second location at The Combine in the Entertainment District features a massive space that hosts rotating pop-ups, and is also home to ample desk and private work space that allows the cafe to double as a co-working space.

The latest location, which will be located in Leslieville, will focus on being more of a traditional cafe with an emphasis on offering a coffee-forward experience.

With beans from local roasters Hatch and Rooms Coffee, you can expect the same high-quality coffee served at both existing Bevy locations, served with care, and if the other locations are any indication, in an impeccably designed space.

Bevy Cafe's new space will be located at 401 Logan Ave, and while no official opening date has been confirmed, the business has confirmed they're aiming to open in March.