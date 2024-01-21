This strip of Toronto just might be the city's new coffee capital

If you're looking to get some of Toronto's best coffee brews, you don't have to walk far.

There's been a sudden influx in the past year of some of the city's most notable cafes opening up in one very specific stretch of downtown: between Spadina and Front to the south and Spadina and Richmond to the north.

These spots, in addition to some of the day-one specialty cafes that have been in the area for years, have made this three-block radius an unexpected paradise for Toronto coffee lovers.

Here are the six coffee shops you'll find in Toronto's new coffee hotspot.

Having been around for more than 10 years, this local coffee chain has become a staple in the city.

Brothers Felix Cha and Won Ho Cha, who grew up in both South Korea and Australia, opened this location in January 2023 and offer the same coffee-based beverages made with high quality beans from Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Brazil.

This cafe closed down its location at the heritage building at 460 King West in 2020 and moved to this new downtown spot, where you can still get the same beloved Americanos and lattes. Be mindful, though, as seating is limited here.

This Spadina and Front spot is the third location to open from the well-known chain. Since January 2023, people have been able to come here for the cafe's thoughtfully-executed cortados — something that the chain is known for — among other brews.

Known for its stylish interiors, fluffy cakes, and — of course — exceptional brews, this Japanese cafe opened this King and Spadina location (which also boasts an extensive cocktail menu) in October 2023.

Even with the hustle and bustle in the area, the cafe promises a serene experience as you drink your espresso-based beverage.

One of the OG specialty coffee shops, this location at the 401 Richmond is a guaranteed spot for a good brew, cold or hot. It moved to the first floor at the 401 in February 2023, taking over the old Roastery Coffee House space.

What started as Te Aro rebranded once it expanded to several locations including this one near Spadina and Richmond. You can get the full coffee experience here as well as the brewery's beans to purchase.