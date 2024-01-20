A bunch of Toronto cafes are embracing people working with laptops

In a time where working from cafes in Toronto is considered the norm, some cafes have taken a stance by incorporating a no-laptop policy or setting restrictions on the hours that people can work in the space.

But there are some cafes that have opened up or created more amenities within the past year to make the most out of this remote work culture. Instead of setting no-laptop policies, they're embracing the fact that people are going to their spaces get work done.

Bampot House of Tea and Board Games, for instance, has often made a point to share on Instagram that people can use the space to do pretty much whatever they want, including working with their laptops.

"It's actually one of the biggest uses of cafes during the day," says Alex Moore, co-owner of Bampot. "A lot of times they'll work, and then take a break to play board games."

In November 2023 the cafe introduced Anti-Cafe hours, where people using the cafe to work could pay per hour rather than per meal.

The Bevy Cafe at The Combine downtown is also a cafe that's set up for people to use the space to work. Having opened in the CBC building at John and Wellington in February 2023, this location is unique from its counterpart in Regent Park with its cushy and sleek layout.

The semi-soundproof booths, long tables with charging outlets, and comfy chairs make it a go-to spot for people who want to work remotely, but not necessarily at home.

"We're just a cafe that likes to provide an atmosphere where people can study and work," says Phil Song, owner and founder of Bevy. "We do come from the creative industry community and know the importance of having a breakaway space to do you."

But don't get it twisted, because while Bevy is a cafe, it is not a co-working space — something that Song says has been spread online.



"Sometimes we'll get people asking us to print stuff and we don't have that," Song says.

While people can't print pages at Bevy, they'll soon be able to do so at another cafe in Toronto. AM Coffee Studio, a wellness cafe in Roncesvalles, is also embracing people using their space to work by launching a co-working space starting February 1.

According to Aleksandra Myszk, owner of the cafe, the idea to create a co-working space for people came about organically. For years, people online had been asking her about creating one.

"Freelancers and entrepreneurs were coming into the cafe, starting conversations, networking, collaborating, and working on their projects," she says.

"So I thought, why not consciously/deliberately create a coworking space that inspires and supports entrepreneurs? This space supports small businesses, and they in turn support this space. It's a balanced ecosystem."

While anyone is welcome to work upstairs, Myszk says the downstairs room is a dedicated private co-working space. For $20 a day, you can use the space and its amenities (which yes, includes a printer, as well as a private bathroom) from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can also get 10 per cent off of food and drinks.

There's also the option to pay a monthly fee between $250 to $350, which gives people the use of bathrooms to shower, other amenities in the cafe (like the yoga studio), steeper discounts on food and beverages, and the option to take part in free networking events.

So for those who want to work away at a cafe but don't want to feel perceived while doing so, fear not — you have plenty of spots to choose from in the city.