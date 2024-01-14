Someone in Toronto posted a video trashing Osmow's and people piled on the complaints

Osmow's Shawarma is a truly divisive topic in the city. There are some who would die on the hill defending it and some (who, it seems, are growing in numbers) who think it's, quite simply, trash.

The debate has sparked up once again, when an Instagram Reels video was posted by Toronto food reviewer @NMGfoodie showing what she suggested were some very strange additions to her meal.

"What are these?" she asks, picking a cartilaginous bit out of the box, "it's not meat, but it's something that's really disgusting, and I'm so disappointed."

People were quick to flood the comments of the post, voicing their shared disappointment in the quality of the family-owned Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fast food brand.

"First mistake was going to Osmows...the worst Shawarma in the country.." reads one comment.

Another suggests "authentic food will never be sold at a restaurant chain. You want a good Shawarma find a small ma and pop shop."

But others, still, were quick to point out that the strange substance shown in the video was actually, likely just cartilage or gristle from the meat; a normal and expected occurrence.

"I think that’s the fatty part of the meat I can be wrong…" suggests one helpful comment, while another says "It's cartilage."

Regardless of whether byproducts in your meat is something to fear or face with disgust, many commenters pointed out that the best Shawarma in Toronto will almost always come from smaller independent shops.

Osmow's responded in the comments of the video, "quality has been a number one commitment for this family owned & operated brand. Rest assured we are investigating this matter & thank you for bringing this to our attention."