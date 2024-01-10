Can you guess how much these Toronto groceries cost?

If you live in Toronto, you're familiar with the insane rising cost of food. Outrageous grocery prices are constantly making headlines, and there's even talk of introducing new grocery chains to fight the issue.

Moose Bendago visited Toronto grocery stores to see what a grocery bill is really like for Toronto shoppers.

Think you have a handle on your grocery budget? Follow along with these Grocery Grab hauls and see how your guesses measure up.

Bill for one

Some, like Duncan, are confident in their shopping abilities. Shopping for one, he estimates his bill is about $70-$80.

He's surprised by how high some grocery bills are. "They get one loaf of bread and some milk, and they say it's $50 — I don't know where they're shopping!

Duncan hasn't been grocery shopping in a while, having just returned after a couple months away. Some picks include green grapes ($8.32), bananas ($0.59/lb), potatoes ($2.49/lb), canned tomatoes (3 for $4), and orange juice ($5.49).

He also picks up a lot of meat ($50.34 of it!) "Not a big lettuce fan... but we'll double up on the meat to make up for it!" Ice cream is of course a necessary sweet treat, rounding out the grocery haul.

When asked about his tactics, he mentions he's a big fan of "yellow labels" and the "prettier things in life" (aka putting back the produce that doesn't meet his standards). Blackberries ($4.49) and yellow onions ($1.49/lb) don't make the cut.

His bill is about $40 over what he expected to spend, but with a cart full of food, he's happy. "For Toronto, that's probably as good as it gets."

Shopping for the family

Shamar is shopping for more people — he's grabbing food for himself, his mom, and his sisters. He guesses his bill will be between $80 to $100, adding an unsure "hopefully!"

The goal of the trip is to stock up on some essentials.

He likes things that are "nice and organic," picking up some fresh peanut butter for his mom. He makes sure to grab two of things like bread ($6.06), organic milk ($3.49), and big cartons of eggs ($8.99), buying enough for the whole family. Other things that make the cut include frozen pizza ($5.99) and treats like ice cream ($4.99) and two packs of Drumsticks ($6.99).

By the end he's still about $20 over budget, but happy enough to do a celebratory dance. "Them prices... they go up!"

Surviving 2024 grocery prices

Were you able to guess the right prices? For Shamar and Duncan, grocery bills easily went $20-$40 over budget — a situation many in Toronto are familiar with. Grocery bills are expected to increase in the coming year with food prices predicted to rise yet again.

Some people have turned to inventive methods when trying to keep their grocery bills down. Their tips include things like sharing Costco hauls with neighbours and keeping an eye out for deals on apps like Too Good to Go or Flipp.

Perhaps the key to conquering your bill is just keeping a sensible attitude. As Shamar said about the prices — "I don't like them but we just gon' eat... or try to!"