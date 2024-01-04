A Mexican restaurant in a prominent Toronto location is closing

A Toronto restaurant on Queen West that was known for their hearty Mexican food and laid-back atmosphere is about to close.

Frisaca announced yesterday that their last day in service will be in mid-February.

"Our lease agreement is coming to an end on February 15th, 2024," the Instagram post reads. "Please stop by for some tacos before our departure."

Frisaca's owner, Salvador Cerna, tells blogTO that he made the decision not to renew the lease due to the proposed increases in monthly rent.

"There was no room for us to negotiate," he says. "At the end of the day, it's just business."

In the meantime, Cerna says the restaurant will have weekly parties for the customers that will feature DJs and live music.

"We are so grateful to our customers and made so many good friends here," Cerna says.

Frisaca first opened at Queen and Bathurst in 2019. The restaurant's name comes from a combination of Cerna's children: Frida, Salvador, and Camilla.

Since its opening, the restaurant has served generous plates of Mexican food as well as a few dishes from other countries in Latin America.

Some customer favourites are the chicken fajita tacos, the Nachos Frisaca plate (which features nachos topped with various cheeses and comes with three sauces), and enchiladas made with homemade tortillas.

Besides food, Frisaca serves a variety of drinks, including tequila and mezcal, local beers, and cocktails.

While the restaurant is leaving their home on Queen West after February 15, it may not necessarily be closed forever. Cerna, who's worked at at Mexitaco and the now-closed Betty's, says he's currently looking to reopen on the east end.

"We just need a little break," Cerna says. "It's been a beautiful journey."