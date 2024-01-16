Toronto pizza shop closes after 50 years and is replaced by another Toronto pizza shop

A Toronto pizza parlour that was around for more than 50 years closed down last year and has been replaced by another local pizza place.

Enrico's Pizza in Scarborough was the place to be if you wanted to casually dine on classics like pepperoni and vegetarian — but they were also known for pizzas with unique toppings, including shrimp, coriander, and goat cheese.

The Donair (which was made with ground meat, cheese, onions, and tomatoes), the Tandoori Spicy Chicken, and The Deluxe (which had extra cheese, three types of meat toppings, and five veggie toppings) were fan favourites at the well-established parlour.

Enrico's was originally located on Queen Street when it opened in 1971 and eventually moved to its Kingston Road location after getting new ownership in 2021.

It was a local favourite in the neighbourhood — a place where you would find high schoolers coming in during their lunch period or people popping by for a quick bite to eat.

But when one door closes another one opens, as local pizzeria Big Brothers Gourmet Pizza has taken over the storefront as of January 1, staff confirm.

A bit less casual in comparison to the previous establishment, Big Brothers has an extensive menu of pizzas (which includes a deep dish Chicago-style) plus burgers, wings, salads, desserts, and drinks.

So while the new franchise might be a bit different from Enrico's and people might be missing the unique, hearty pizzas that were once at this location, at least one thing hasn't changed: there's still a place in the neighbourhood to grab a quick slice.