Class-action lawsuit filed after 38 Quaker Oats products recalled in Canada
After 38 Quaker-branded granola and cereal products were recalled over salmonella exposure, a class-action lawsuit has been filed in Canada.
On Friday, Vancouver-based Slater Vecchio LLP announced that it had filed the lawsuit in BC against The Quaker Oats Company and PepsiCo Canada ULC on behalf of anyone in Canada who purchased or claimed to have fallen ill from consuming the recalled Quaker products.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the recall just a week before, on January 11.
It included the following Quaker products:
"Canadians trust manufacturers to produce packaged foods that can safely be consumed without the risk of illness from contamination," said Sam Jaworski, a partner at Slater Vecchio.
"Through a class action, Canadians can access justice to hold suppliers accountable through strength in numbers, even if it would not be economical to pursue a lawsuit at the individual level," he added.
The personal injury and class-action law firm now seeks to identify individuals who got sick from consuming any of the recalled Quaker products.
To participate in the class-action lawsuit, click this link and complete a form.
