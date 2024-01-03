Toronto restaurant and bar that was a local success story has closed

A Toronto restaurant and bar in Riverside has closed after five years in business.

Brickworks Cider announced on Instagram that it would be closing their Ciderhouse restaurant. Its last day in service was January 1.

"Thank you to our [neighbours] and customers in Riverside for their continued support throughout the years," the post reads.

While the restaurant is closed, the team behind Brickworks will continue brewing its local ciders, which are available to purchase at the LCBO.

The announcement was immediately met with comments of support from the community and loyal customers relieved that the ciders will still be available.

"[T]hank you for the great pours, food, and beautiful gathering place," one user wrote.

"We are saddened to hear this — but are happy to hear your cider will carry on. Your drag brunches and menu will be missed from this community," wrote another.

Childhood friends Adam Gerrits and Chris Noll first began brewing under the name Brickworks Cider in 2013. They specialize in creating cider made with local apples and ingredients from around the country.

In February 2018, they opened the Ciderhouse, a spacious restaurant with an open kitchen and apple presser and fermenter. Besides serving its cider, the restaurant also had pub eats that paired with the drinks, like the pork belly ribs brined in soy and star anise, blue cheese cider mussels, and baked brie.

Some of their popular ciders include the Batch: 1904 (a cider named in tribute to the strength that people had during the Great Fire of Toronto in 1904) and the Queen Street 501.

Beyond the food and drink, the Ciderhouse was also known to be a community hub in Riverside, where people often gathered for drag brunch, trivia nights, and live music.

While the brick and mortar location is no more, Brickworks Cider will continue to be sold across Ontario.