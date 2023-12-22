A ton of energy drinks were just recalled across Canada due to 'unsafe' caffeine content

A total of 45 brands of energy drinks have just been recalled in Canada, with the the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) deeming them unsafe because of "caffeine content and labelling issues."

Residents across the country are being asked not to distribute, sell, serve, consume or otherwise use any beverages on the extensive list of products, which have such names as "Toxic Rick," "Liquid Rage," "Fast Twitch" (from the makers of Gatorade) and "Cocaine."

Other absurd mentions include "Fleeb Juice," "Bum Energy," "Bleach T4-F" and a can branded with the face of '80s -'90s painter, Bob Ross, while refreshments from well-known brands like Red Bull, Monster, Prime, G Fuel, Bang, 5 Hour Energy and iced tea purveyor AriZona are also listed.

"The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements," the government arm says, providing no additional details.

It goes on to explain that caffeinated energy drinks are required to have both English and French on the can, along with mandatory cautionary statements about the risks of consumption that "help consumers make informed decisions."

CFIA also notes that as far as caffeine level, "the maximum allowed in Canada is 180 mg in a single serving."

It is unclear which of the brands is in violation of the above regulations, or if all of them were in violation of all three.

The recall comes amid a time when the safety of such drinks is under a microscope — Panera Bread Co. is currently facing a lawsuit after their caffeinated lemonade allegedly led to the deaths of two people in the U.S., both of whom suffered heart attacks.