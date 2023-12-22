Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
energy drink recall

A ton of energy drinks were just recalled across Canada due to 'unsafe' caffeine content

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A total of 45 brands of energy drinks have just been recalled in Canada, with the the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) deeming them unsafe because of "caffeine content and labelling issues."

Residents across the country are being asked not to distribute, sell, serve, consume or otherwise use any beverages on the extensive list of products, which have such names as "Toxic Rick," "Liquid Rage," "Fast Twitch" (from the makers of Gatorade) and "Cocaine."

Other absurd mentions include "Fleeb Juice," "Bum Energy," "Bleach T4-F" and a can branded with the face of '80s -'90s painter, Bob Ross, while refreshments from well-known brands like Red Bull, Monster, Prime, G Fuel, Bang, 5 Hour Energy and iced tea purveyor AriZona are also listed.

energy drink recall

Just some of the offending products on the list of 45 being recalled by the CFIA.

"The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements," the government arm says, providing no additional details.

It goes on to explain that caffeinated energy drinks are required to have both English and French on the can, along with mandatory cautionary statements about the risks of consumption that "help consumers make informed decisions."

CFIA also notes that as far as caffeine level, "the maximum allowed in Canada is 180 mg in a single serving."

It is unclear which of the brands is in violation of the above regulations, or if all of them were in violation of all three.

The recall comes amid a time when the safety of such drinks is under a microscope — Panera Bread Co. is currently facing a lawsuit after their caffeinated lemonade allegedly led to the deaths of two people in the U.S., both of whom suffered heart attacks.

Lead photo by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Doug Ford urges everyone to buy gingerbread houses in bizarre holiday message

Toronto restaurant that was popular for its brunch announces sudden closure

A ton of energy drinks were just recalled across Canada due to 'unsafe' caffeine content

Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls vegan steak for being neither vegan nor steak

The top 25 restaurants for a first date in Toronto by neighbourhood

These are the LCBO hours for Christmas Eve in Toronto 2023

Toronto coffee shop receives outpouring of support from community after scam

The 15 most fun bars in Toronto