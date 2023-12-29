Eat & Drink
Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
new restaurants yorkville toronto

The top 5 new restaurants in Yorkville

Phoebe Knight
Posted 6 hours ago
New restaurants in Yorkville will give you plenty of new options for dinner out with your friends or a first date. From New York deli classics to seasonal dishes by Michelin star chefs, the next time you take a trip to Yorkville, your taste buds will be taking a trip around the world.

Here are my picks for the top new restaurants in Yorkville.

Paros Yorkville

This Greek spot offers their take on classic Greek dishes like chicken skewers and lamb chops alongside Aegean-inspired and classic cocktails. The space also offers bottle service and is available for event bookings.

MSSM Yorkville

Michelin 2 star chef Masaki Saito brings his omakase menu to a brand new space on Cumberland Street. Be sure to try Saito's signature dish, the Torotaku, a hand roll with fatty tuna and pickled radish.

Miznon Toronto

This international restaurant concept by Israeli chef Eyal Shani is described as wild Meditteranean street food. Expect to savour standards like "The Best Hummus You Will Ever Eat," as well as new, innovative dishes like a cheeseburger pita.

Sadelle's Toronto

Located in the Kith Toronto flagship store, this spot offers New York deli staples like smoked salmon, bagels, tuna melts and more, to hit the spot after you've worked up an appetite shopping.

St. Thomas

With an ever-changing seasonal menu by Michelin star chef Quinton Bennett, you can expect delicate flavours paired perfectly at this new spot. You can (and definitely should) also book a regional food and wine pairing, or head in for Spanish pintxos and champagne.

Lead photo by

Fareen Karim at MSSM
