The top 5 new pizza in Toronto

New pizza in Toronto this year ranges from casual to a bit more upscale with everything from Detroit-style to Wu Tang-inspired pies on the menu.

Here are my picks for the top new pizza in Toronto.

This pizzeria creates homemade, airy, sourdough pizza at Dundas and Lansdowne. Its cheapest option is the marinara, which is listed at $11 for a 14-inch pie and $15 for a 16-inch.

You can also try other classic options, like pepperoni, Margherita and Canadian. Vegan options, like the Vegan Bianca, and vegan substitutions are also available.

This Wu Tang-inspired deep dish pizzeria opened up downtown this year and has been getting a lot of praise for its hearty menu items. One notable pizza in particular is The Hendrix Experience. An ode to chicken an waffles, this pizza is made with fried chicken, toasted pecans and compressed watermelon with tequila.

This Detroit-style pizza on Dundas West has received a lot of hype for its classic and not-so-classic pizza toppings. There's the tomato sauce-based Tandoori Paneer pizza, for instance, that's made with tandoori paneer (shocker) and pickled mango chutney.

A new dive bar downtown is getting a lot of attention for its classic eats, including its round, thin-crust pizza. Reservations are available to visit this place, and after that it's first come, first serve.

This famous New York-based pizzeria had long lineups when it opened its first Canadian location at The Well in late October. With various styles, sauces and shapes, there's a lot of types of pizza to choose from. One menu item that that stands out in particular is The Sicilian, a pizza that's made with airy dough and spicy fra diavolo sauce.