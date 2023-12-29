The top 21 new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto gained a ton of great new bars in 2023. Each neighbourhood got something special and if you haven't hit up these spots yet, they should be at the top of your list.

Here are my picks for the top new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Mezcalero is the spot to check out if you’re a tequila lover. They serve up a ton of tasty tequila and mezcal-based cocktails, as well as innovative Mexican food fare. Plus, they have a happy hour every day of the week where you can get margaritas and empanadas for half off.

Already a neighbourhood favourite, the Overpressure Club serves up intricate cocktails and incredible food. From the team behind Project Gigglewater, this bar offers creative cocktails on tap and is the perfect spot for a date night or to meet up with some friends.

Alongside their Insta-worthy and tasty cocktails, Bar Avelo serves up exquisite vegan fare that can be enjoyed by vegans and omnivores alike. The bar itself is in a swoon-worthy space, a definite winner that should be at the top of your list.

Corktown is home to the stunning Ladybug Wine Bar - a great spot for cocktails and, you guessed it - wine. They have something for everyone on their delicious menu, and the staff knows their wine if you're looking for recommendations. Be sure to try their wine flights when you go.

Operating as both a coffee shop and bar, 915 Dupont calls itself a HiFi listening bar - no laptops allowed here, it's all about the music and conversation. And of course, the Japanese whiskey and cocktails. Be sure to get here early though since they don't take reservations.

The iconic Hugh's Room found its new home in East Chinatown and it's a spot unlike any other in the city. Having renovated what was an old church, the stained glass and scriptures still on the wall serve as a great backdrop for concerts. They offer a great selection at their bar with affordable prices- a definite must-visit for your list.

Paradise Grotto is home to some incredible tropical cocktails. Every drink looks stunning and paired with their expansive and fun food menu, you're bound to have a good time. They've got great deals with their happy hour that happens every day until 6 p.m.

Located in the INDX Condominium downtown, 11:59 operates as a cafe during the day and a bar in the evenings. The decor is gorgeous, and their menu has something for everyone, serving wine, beer, non-alcoholic options, and some photo-worthy cocktails. The food menu is definitely worth checking out as well.

Nestled in Kensington Market is Midnight Arcade, a fun new bar and arcade. They offer 50% off pizzas from 6-8 p.m. daily and have different drink specials throughout the week. The arcade game selections make it a great spot to hang out with friends, and on the weekends it's a great spot for some dancing.

Looking for Italian-inspired snacks and cocktails? Look no further than Bar Notte. This is a great spot for a late-night hang since they serve delicious food until 2 a.m. Their cocktails are very much worth indulging in as well. The vibes inside the bar are dark and moody and it's hard not to have a great time here.

If sports and country bars are your vibe, you need to check out Paris Texas on King West. The space is huge and serves a unique aesthetic, with the country-style vibes of Texas combined with the chic elegance of Paris. It's a perfect spot for dancing in the evenings, or for watching sports on the weekends.

Cocktails and international tapas are what Industry Snack Bar is all about. Their cocktails have a little bit of everything and feature gorgeous spirits - but they also have a great mocktail menu to choose from. They serve up a great brunch on the weekends and have a late-night happy hour special from Monday to Friday between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Gerrard St East is home to a ton of great bars and restaurants and The J Arthur is at the top of our list. This pub-style bar has a chill vibe, as well as a great beer and cocktail selection. You definitely shouldn't skip out on the food here as they've got everything from wings to crispy sweet potato fries to vermicelli noodle salad.

Liberty SoHo has a happy hour from 3-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and they always serve up tasty cocktails. Their late-night menu has great shareables on offer, making it a perfect place to hit up any time. That said, they've got a great patio, so be sure to check it out when the weather is nicer.

Sampo Japanese Snack Bar serves up brunch by day and drinks by night. Their shareable plates are a great value for the price, and the Japanese drinks are varied and tasty. Keep in mind if you want to check it out that they only accept walk-ins after 9 p.m.

With a name like ZUI Beer Bar, it should come as no surprise that this spot specializes in beer, but this isn't just another bar. The aesthetic and vibes at this spot make it feel like an adventure when you walk through the door. They've also got a great food selection.

Hidden under a laundromat on Ossington, Bar Bowie is a must-visit. They've got a great selection of martinis and other cocktails, as well as delicious food available until late. They're open 7 days a week from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. and it's always a good time.

Three Dollar Bill is a new queer bar that's more than just a spot for great cocktails and drinks - it's a place for community. They hold a ton of fun events, like trivia nights and karaoke, so there is something for everyone. Plus, they serve up delicious Cici's Pizza if you're feeling hungry.

It's a cafe, it's a barber shop, it's a a snack bar - and it should be on your list to visit if you're hanging out in Queen West. Good Company is a perfect spot if you want to hang out with friends and listen to some great music.

This cocktail bar is a must-visit, serving up tasty drinks in a gorgeously aesthetic space. Barbie pink is the vibe at Le Tigre, which came from the minds behind Cry Baby Gallery. Be sure to arrive early if you plan on going as they don't take reservations.

If you love Bar Poet, you should definitely check out their new spot Astoria Bar just across the street on West Queen West. This French American bistro has an amazing menu and a great drink selection. The decor is as stunning as their menu and it's a perfect spot to hit up any day of the week.