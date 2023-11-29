Viral video shows moment food delivery car slams into garage near Toronto

Picture this: you've just gotten off a long day at work and you're patiently awaiting your much-needed food delivery as your stomach starts to rumble.

After some time, you finally get a notification that your food delivery driver has arrived and is dropping off your meal, when all of a sudden, you hear a loud crash.

That's exactly what happened to one DoorDash driver who accidentally forgot to put their car in park while making a food delivery at a home near Toronto.

The jaw-dropping moment was captured in a video that's since gone viral on social media, with people constantly replaying the exact second the food delivery went wrong.

After dropping off an order from Swiss Chalet, the driver is seen taking a picture to confirm the delivery. In the background, his car can be seen rolling forward until it inevitably hits what one can only assume to be the home's garage door.

"Jesus!" the driver exclaims, after he realizes what's happened.

Comments under the video expressed sympathy for both the driver and the individual who purchased the food, noting that a simple mistake most likely caused the driver a lot of stress.

"I feel bad, he looks sweet. What other Uber driver smiles as he drops your order off," one person wrote. "Feel really sorry for the guy," another person said.

It's not exactly clear what happens next, as the video cuts out just as the customer opens the door to retrieve their delivery.

blogTO reached out to DoorDash for comment on the incident but did not receive a response in time for this article's publication.