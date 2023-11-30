Toronto restaurant known for its outrageous lasagna opening second location

A restaurant known for its homemade and affordable lasagna is opening up a new location in Toronto.

Lasagna 2 Go, a father-and-son operated business, will be opening its second location in Thornhill at 7181 Yonge Street on December 1.

"We are incredibly excited about being part of The Shops on Yonge," says owner Brian MacNeil.

Lasagna 2 Go first opened back in May 2023 at the Four Winds Drive plaza in North York. Since then business has been booming and they have been selling out almost every day, MacNeil says.

MacNeil and his son and co-owner Damon provide hearty lasgna in all shapes and forms. They offer pizza lasagna, taco lasagna, and lasagna soup for under $10. The more traditional lasagna is available too, at different sizes, and with Halal and vegetarian options.

The menu items are set at lower prices for a reason.

"Growing up I had a few occasions where having dinner was not an option, and all I had was whipped cream," Brian MacNeil says. "I never want anyone to feel like that."

The family-run restaurant is also known for their eating challenges, where customers can attempt to eat a family meal in an hour, which consists of a family-sized lasagna, four Caesar salads and four garlic breads. Customers who are able to eat the meal in an hour win $100.