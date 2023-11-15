Toronto bakery known for its pies is permanently closing

A Toronto bakery known for blending traditional pie techniques with Filipino flavours is permanently closing its doors after two years in business.

New Pie Co., located at 1561 Dundas St. W., is owned by Toronto-based dessert maker and baking instructor, Shiela Labao.

The bakery offers two pie drops a month, where customers can pre-order from a range of baked goods and handcrafted pies. While flavours are on constant rotation, some of the offerings this month include caramel apple pie, gingerbread cream pie, cinnamon butter mochi, and leche flan.

Earlier this month, Labao announced on Instagram that the bakery would be offering three final pie drops before closing up shop.

"It's been a great run! This started as a pandemic side business and I'm in awe at what this little business has been able to accomplish in a little over two years," Labao told blogTO.

I'm closing New Pie because I believe this part of my entrepreneurial journey has come to a close and I'm ready to move forward to other adventures. Being a small business owner is no cake walk (especially in this economy) and I have so much respect for everyone working in the industry."

Although the bakery itself is closing, Labao will continue to host both virtual and in-person baking workshops into 2024. The baker also told blogTO that she's currently working on a cookbook that will feature many of New Pie's fan favourites.

"When it began, the goal was to shine a bright light on pies and share my love with the community. I think we've done that. I see pies in a lot of bakeries and menus these days — this makes me happy," Labao said.

"I want to thank the community for supporting us throughout! It's been incredible to go from an Instagram baker to a bakery owner." ​​​​​​

New Pie Co. will be offering three final pie drops on Nov. 19, Dec. 10, and Dec. 23/24 before turning off their ovens for a final time.