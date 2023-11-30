Tense fight breaks out after man allegedly steals chocolate bar from store in Ontario

A video showing a full-fledged flight between a customer and a store employee in Ontario is making rounds on social media this week, and has sparked polarizing debates surrounding the cost of living in the province and theft from massive retail chains.

The incident reportedly occurred outside of a Circle K located in Peterborough, Ont. The Arizona-headquartered convenience store chain currently operates over 15,000 locations worldwide and employs tens of thousands of individuals.

The video begins in the midst of the physical struggle between the employee and the customer, who was being stopped after allegedly stealing a chocolate bar.

"Stop hitting me," the customer is heard saying, as the two pull, push, and shove each other outside of the convenience store.

After a few seconds, the customer is seen charging at the employee, who then retreats to the side of the store to retrieve what we can only assume to be the customer's bike.

Following the tense argument, the customer quickly grabs his bike and leaves the parking lot. The video resulted in lots of mixed reactions from viewers, who mostly sympathized with the employee.

"It comes out of his pocket though? Every Canadian feels the financial pinch right now, including businesses," one person wrote.

"Stealing is stealing. Gold or chocolate," another person said.

Physical altercations following alleged thefts have unfortunately become a common occurrence here in Ontario as of late.

Tense videos show multiple dramatic incidents at the same Toronto LCBO 😳 https://t.co/OJbXmVSgEk #Toronto #LCBO — blogTO (@blogTO) October 11, 2023

Back in October, two back-to-back fights broke out between customers outside the same LCBO location at Dufferin and Eglinton.