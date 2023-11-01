Toronto restaurant permanently closes for 'family's future'

A Hungarian restaurant in Toronto has permanently closed its doors after nearly four years in business, with the decision to close ultimately resting on the "family's future in mind."

Black Tulip Restaurant and Bar, formerly located at 807 St Clair Ave. W., was a family-style Hungarian restaurant that first opened its doors in February 2020.

Following months of lockdowns, loyal patrons regularly flocked to the restaurant for a taste of traditional Hungarian dishes with sprinkles of North American favourites.

Its menu hosted a variety of comforting meals, including goulash soup, stuffed cabbage rolls, chicken paprikash, pork stew, Hungarian-style meatballs, and of course, schnitzel.

In an announcement to the restaurant's social media pages, owners Gréta and Kornel revealed that the business would be permanently closing its doors.

"It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that we are closing the Black Tulip Hungarian Restaurant. We had to make this hard decision with our family's future in mind," the announcement reads.

"Sorry to hear this news. Greta and Kornel. It was not just the food but also the kindness with which you made our experience amazing. I have spent hours sitting in your restaurant in one of my difficult times in last couple of years," one customer wrote in response.

"Oh no. My mum is so proud of her Hungarian cooking and even she could not find fault with your dishes," another person said.

Despite its devastating closure, the restaurant's owners revealed that they would be selling their frozen food stock so that customers could continue to enjoy their savoury meals for the next few months, with more details coming to their social media pages soon.

Black Tulip Restaurant and Bar officially closed on Sunday, Oct. 29.