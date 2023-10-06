Swiss Chalet shut down by Toronto health inspectors days before Thanksgiving

A Swiss Chalet location in Toronto has been ordered by health inspectors to shut down until further notice following a visit that revealed a staggering list of infractions.

The restaurant in question, located at 3150 Dufferin St. Unit 102, received a closed notice on Oct. 4 just days ahead of Thanksgiving after inspectors found 14 infractions — three of which were crucial, seven significant, three minor, and one categorized as "other."

Ironically, the restaurant's closure comes just a few days before Thanksgiving, when fans of the chain's rotisserie chickens flock to their nearest location to indulge in the annual Thanksgiving feast specials.

Inspectors found the food premise to be maintained in a manner that permitted a health hazard, and more specifically insects. The restaurant also received a crucial infraction for failing to protect food from contamination or adulteration.

The inspection also found that the restaurant failed to ensure that the equipment surface was cleaned as necessary, and failed to protect against the harbouring of pests.

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving a closed notice and an extensive list of infractions, the restaurant should be able to reopen once health inspectors confirm that all the highlighted issues have been resolved, but there's no telling if this will happen in time for Turkey Day.