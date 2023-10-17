One of Toronto's most popular brunch spots has a new name and menu

One of Toronto's favourite brunch spots has been renamed and refreshed, but its considerable charms are delightfully intact.

Now called Tiarré's Brunch 'N Cakes, the former Sophie's Kitchen is still a bright and welcoming space with a menu of gorgeous brunch faves.

The owners of Ancaster meal prep business Set The Table Kitchen & Co., Anotha Thamesh and her husband Tam Thiyaga have years of hospitality experience under their belts.

Now they're branching out and hoping to cater to a community with brunch, high tea, and more.

"We took over at the beginning of July," explains Thamesh, saying that the previous owners were keen to find buyers with an interest in continuing the work they started.

"We wanted to keep the legacy [of Sophie's], the core menu, but with our own twist." For example, the new team uses the same pancake recipe but is currently offering a pumpkin spice flavour.

Originally named for the first owner's daughter, the spot has since been renamed Tiarré, in honour of Thamesh and Thiyaga's daughter.

"Tiarré is a French Polynesian name," says Thamesh. "It's a flower from Tahiti." As luck would have it, it's also a name that's "got a French accent. That brings to mind Paris, cafés, and high-end pastries," she adds.

With that, the team has plans to expand the current menu and offer diners elegant options throughout the day.

"We have this beautiful space. It's a super cute café-type of restaurant, which is great for brunch. But we want to utilize that space in the afternoon also," adds Thamesh.

Able to accommodate 40 inside and 15 on the patio (which the owners are having winterized), the space will soon be the spot for brunch, as well as a new high tea menu, and cocktails and wine in the evenings.

"We're very excited to launch high tea," says Thamesh. "It's been a passion for me. So this will be a dream come true."

Thamesh and Thiyaga wanted to offer high tea not just because it fits the space but also because, according to Thamesh, "There's not that many places for high tea in Toronto, unless you go to a high-end hotel."

She adds, "We want to make this accessible. I want this to be a thing in the Leaside community. In Toronto. A go-to spot."

Those familiar with Sophie's will still find their favourite items on the brunch menu — from Sophie's Breakfast to the ever-popular Pecan Cornflake Crusted Toast. What they'll also find are a number of new dishes inspired by the family's journeys.

"We love travelling," gushes Thamesh. "We've travelled a lot, to Europe, all over North America, Asia. We dine out a lot, too. We bring in flavours and inspiration pretty much from all over the world."

Backed by a supportive community, Tiarré's Brunch 'N Cakes is a 2.0 version of the original Sophie's, with the same core values and some exciting plans for the future.

Tiarré's Brunch 'N Cakes is located at 1614 Bayview Avenue.