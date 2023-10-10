Toronto woman lashes out at restaurant for 'worst experience ever'

One woman recently uploaded a four-minute TikTok video detailing her disappointing experience at a new restaurant in Toronto, vowing that it was the last time she'd eat at a King West establishment.

The video centred around Kaila Wen's experience at Silent H, a new Mexican restaurant located at 461 King St. W. with tapas-style plates inspired by street food and traditional family recipes.

Over the past few weeks, the TikTok has amassed nearly 300,000 views after Kaila revealed how a simple surprise party at the restaurant for her boyfriend's birthday took a left turn.

According to the video, Kaila coordinated the 14-person dinner on Aug. 19 with the restaurant's event planner, claiming that she was promised a set menu that guaranteed chips and salsa on arrival.

After sitting down at their table around 8 p.m., Kaila says 30 minutes went by without a waiter checking in on them or bringing water to the table.

Following a long wait, a waiter finally greeted the group and was unaware of the set menu they were promised, according to Kaila. Despite explaining that they coordinated with the event planner, Kaila says the kitchen confirmed that they weren't able to accommodate a set menu, and prepared a few appetizers for the group in the meantime.

"I'm expecting a set menu, I didn't get a set menu, and now you're giving us five plates of barely-there food while making us wait one and a half hours for it? This is not okay," she explained.

Kaila also discussed the issue with the manager, who she claims was "full-on gaslighting her," and telling her how pretty she looked. "I was like 'Don't talk about my looks. I just want you to feed my friends.'"

In order to rectify the situation, the manager offered the group a round of shots, as well as complimentary bottles at the restaurant's speakeasy, Aitch.

"Honestly, I just have such a bad taste in my mouth from the gaslighting from the manager, from the lack of communication between the waiter to the manager to the owner who didn't know that we had a bad experience to the kitchen who was not prepared for 14 people," Kaila said.

"At Silent H we pride ourself on delivering the best guest experience possible, we take ownership of the negative experience Kaila had weeks ago, and it is our hope that she joins us again sometime in the future so we can deliver an experience to her expectations, as she deserves," the restaurant told blogTO.

"We are always working to improve our standards as a hospitality venue. Anyone looking to visit Silent H can be assured that the staff and management are wonderful human beings who work diligently to deliver the very best for every patron; something we are profoundly proud of."