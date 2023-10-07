Someone in Ontario just found a scorpion in their berries from Metro

While you may expect to come across minuscule bugs and debris when washing your produce, one person in Ontario recently received the shock of a lifetime after being greeted by an unwanted visitor upon opening a box of raspberries from Metro.

The customer shockingly came across a dead scorpion in the mix of berries, as detailed in a recent Reddit thread that has gone completely viral on the social network website.

The creepy critter appears to be a striped bark scorpion, which is extremely common throughout the U.S. and Mexico where the raspberries came from.

The scorpion spends a substantial amount of its time on the ground, and is commonly found under rock and surface debris, as well as within vegetation, explaining how it may have ended up in the box of berries.

While a sting from the scorpion is very rarely deadly, it can be painful and cause some localized swelling.

Although some respondents on Reddit weren't too concerned about the presence of the critter in the box of berries, others vowed to avoid the fruit altogether after seeing the picture.

"I don't like raspberries to begin with, now I really don't like raspberries," one person wrote.

"You are much more calm than I am. I'd burn my house down just on the off chance I missed one climb out," another comment reads.

Others began to share stories of other creatures they've found in their produce from different grocery stores, which included a live gecko, lizard, and even a black widow spider.

"These are exceptional cases and happen very rarely," a Metro spokesperson told blogTO.

"It sometimes happens with fruits and vegetables grown outside of Canada and from warmer climates, which can sometimes escape the vigilance of the pickers and the various quality controls throughout the chain."