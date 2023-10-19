An Ontario cider brand is asking for help to keep from shutting down

A small cider brand from Guelph, Ontario is asking for the public's support to avoid shutting down permanently after what staff call a "harder than ever" past year.

Revel Cider has been in the game for nine years now, and has built up quite a loyal fan base with its uniquely delicious varieties that use wild, locally-sourced ingredients and spontaneous fermentation.

But unfortunately, the company's 25.6k Instagram followers and repeat customers have not been enough to keep it afloat in the current economic landscape.

"Running a small business is never easy, but this year has been harder than ever. Costs have skyrocketed, and so many of our customers have gone out of business these last few years," founder Tariq Ahmed wrote in a social media post about the cidery's future on Wednesday.



"After calling a few of our oldest customers, they were able to place large orders to help us get through the next couple weeks. But unless we do something drastic, 2023 could be the final year for Revel."

In light of the situation, Ahmed — who started the business as a passion project combining his love for fermentation, sustainable agriculture and the food and beverage world — decided to move Revel's holiday sale up earlier in the season in an effort to try and save the enterprise.

"When 2023 is all done, I'm hopeful that we can continue Revel in some new way, shape or form. But that won't happen if we don't sell through the majority of our bottles," he said, noting that he at least wants to get his new ciders "out into the world" before the company folds.

"Thanks for all your support folks. Whatever happens, it's been a blast."

Fortunately, despite Revel's unfortunate situation, it seems based on the hundreds of comments on the post and the subsequent Instagram stories on the account that Ahmed and his team have received quite the response to the announcement.

Many chimed in to say that they were placing an order, and appreciated the post's candour about what it's like to operate a small business in these times. A few people also mentioned that while making their online purchases in support, they noticed some stock already selling out.

For anyone else wishing to jump on the Revel train and help keep the ciders around, all in-store and online orders of $100 or more will be discounted by 10 per cent through to the end of the year for "one last sale."

The bottle shop and bar at 62 Dawson Road in Guelph will also remain open for its usual hours until the end, whenever that may be.