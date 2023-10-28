Toronto restaurant known for its falafel closes high profile location

A quick-serve falafel chain has abruptly shuttered one of its only locations in downtown Toronto.

Founded in 2000 in Thornhill, Me Va Me is known for its fast food-style Mediterranean street eats, including homemade laffa (flatbread), as well as build-your-own wraps, dinner boxes, salad bowls, and mezze platters.

On Oct. 13, the chain shuttered its location at 240 Queen St. W., leaving loyal customers in the downtown core with limited options when it comes to accessing the chain's express dishes on command.

According to signage on the restaurant's storefront, the chain is closing its Queen West location and opening a new restaurant at 501 Yonge St.

The chain's new Yonge location will add to its growing portfolio of restaurants sprinkled across the GTA, and is expected to open up by the end of 2023 following construction.

In the meantime, fans of the take-out restaurant will have to make the 15-minute journey up to the chain's next closest location at 600 University Ave.