Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
me va me express

Toronto restaurant known for its falafel closes high profile location

Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A quick-serve falafel chain has abruptly shuttered one of its only locations in downtown Toronto. 

Founded in 2000 in Thornhill, Me Va Me is known for its fast food-style Mediterranean street eats, including homemade laffa (flatbread), as well as build-your-own wraps, dinner boxes, salad bowls, and mezze platters. 

On Oct. 13, the chain shuttered its location at 240 Queen St. W., leaving loyal customers in the downtown core with limited options when it comes to accessing the chain's express dishes on command. 

According to signage on the restaurant's storefront, the chain is closing its Queen West location and opening a new restaurant at 501 Yonge St. 

me va me express

The chain closed its Queen West location on Oct. 13. Photo: Becky Robertson.

The chain's new Yonge location will add to its growing portfolio of restaurants sprinkled across the GTA, and is expected to open up by the end of 2023 following construction. 

In the meantime, fans of the take-out restaurant will have to make the 15-minute journey up to the chain's next closest location at 600 University Ave. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant known for its falafel closes high profile location

A judgement-free guide to navigating food banks in Toronto as a parent

Toronto influencer issues apology after restaurant called him out on free meal request

Toronto is going to be getting more patios than ever next summer thanks to new rules

Canadians are changing their grocery shopping habits as prices soar

Ontario man claims he found a plastic glove in his food from Pizza Pizza

Toronto chef quits restaurant to start up her own business cooking Indigenous food

Health Canada recalls same mushrooms for second time over life-threatening bacteria