Indian restaurant shut down by Toronto health inspectors

An Indian restaurant in Toronto has been ordered by health inspectors to shut down until further notice after racking up several infractions.

Indian Rasoi, located at 1437 Gerrard St. E., received a closure notice on Oct. 2 after inspectors found eight infractions — one of which was crucial, four significant, and four minor.

The Indian restaurant serves up plates like goat curry, chicken karahi, butter chicken, mushroom masala, palak paneer, and aloo gobi.

The crucial infraction found that the food premise was maintained in a manner permitting a health hazard, and more specifically, insects.

The four significant infractions included failing to ensure that the equipment surface was cleaned as necessary, failing to protect against the breeding of pests, and using a dirty cloth for cleaning the food contact surface.

The minor infractions mostly involved sanitary conditions in the food-handling room.

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving a closed notice, the restaurant should be able to reopen once health inspectors confirm that all the highlighted issues during the first inspection have been resolved.