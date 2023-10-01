Eat & Drink
Ben Okazawa
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Happy Dog Street Meat

This hot dog vendor might have the best street meat in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Ben Okazawa
Posted 14 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Happy Dog Street Meat might be the most unique hot dog vendor in the city. 

Located outside of one of several outlet strip malls on Orfus Road in the Castlefield Design District, Happy Dog is perfectly positioned to attract hungry shoppers who've worked up an appetite hunting down deals. 

Happy Dog Street Meat

Happy Dog owner Mitra behind the grill.

The owner of the stand, Mitra, says that she operates the stand for 9 months from April to December in a typical year, only shutting down during the snowy season.

happy dog street meat

Grilling up onions and hot dogs at Happy Dog.

I recently visited Happy Dog just before noon on a weekday, in time to watch the lunch rush of local construction workers wolf down their meals. 

Happy Dog Street Meat

Happy Dog's hot italian sausage, fresh off the grill

The menu is taped to both sides of the stand. The beef, chicken and veggie dogs cost $4, while all sausages are priced at $5, save for jerk-flavoured 'Big Jerk,' which is unique to Happy Dog. Everything on the menu is halal. 

happy dog street meat

Loading up on condiments at Happy Dog.

When it was my turn to order Mitra recommended the hot Italian sausage with her specialty fried onions so that's what I got, dressed to my liking with the arsenal of condiments built into the cart. 

Happy Dog Street Meat

Mitra's homemade garlic sauce is one of several condiments available at Happy Dog

Don't make the mistake of sticking to the run-of-the-mill hot dog condiments — ketchup, mustard, sauerkraut and onions — but instead go for at least one of Mitra's homemade garlic or chipotle sauces.

happy dog street meat

The menu.

The recipe for the garlic sauce apparently draws from Mitra's Iranian roots with a taste not dissimilar to the garlic sauce I've had at various shawarma joints around town.

happy dog street meat

The final product.

Undoubtedly the heart and soul of Orfus Rd., Mitra says that she's been operating her cart in the same spot since 2008. She runs her business with an infectious joy.

Happy Dog Street Meat

Customers ordering and dressing hot dogs at Happy Dog

You can find Happy Dog at 39 Orfus Road.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

This hot dog vendor might have the best street meat in Toronto

Here's every Toronto restaurant that made the Michelin Guide in 2023

Tim Hortons slams 'shrinkflation' claims that their food items are getting smaller

Toronto neighbourhood confused and concerned about fate of local restaurant

The 10 most anticipated Toronto restaurant openings this fall

Rats run rampant at Ontario university Tim Hortons

Sushi restaurant chain gets slammed with 11 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

Toronto's new viral croissant is $25 and bigger than your head