Vegetarian restaurant near Toronto has permanently closed after 20 years

A classic vegetarian restaurant near Toronto has officially shuttered its doors following 20 years of service due to the owners' retirement.

Gourmet Vegetarian Restaurant, located at 280 West Beaver Rd. in Richmond Hill, offered an extensive all-vegetarian Chinese menu including over 200 vegetarian dim sum and main dishes.

On the menu, you'd find lots of innovative mock meat plates, noodle dishes, soup, congee, and deluxe veggie dishes like chiu chow style dumplings and mushroom vermicelli.

On Oct. 16, the restaurant abruptly announced via Facebook that it would be closing its doors. "We truly appreciate the wonderful community that has surrounded us. Thank you for being a part of our journey," the announcement reads.

The comments section of the post was immediately flooded with heartbroken reactions from loyal patrons, who regularly indulged in the restaurant's veggie creations with their families and friends.

"Thank you so much for all these years of great food, service and wonderful memories," one person wrote.

"My family will miss you. Thank you for all the delicious meals," another comment reads.

Gourmet Vegetarian Restaurant's last day of service was on Monday, Oct. 16.