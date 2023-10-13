Eat & Drink
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
contrada toronto

Toronto pub has closed and is being replaced by ambitious new Italian restaurant

A farm-t0-table kitchen and bar in Toronto known for its cozy fireplace and elevated versions of pub classics has closed, and it's already being replaced by a new business. 

The Dog & Tiger, previously located at 537 College St., served up a variety of brunch specialties, cocktails, and late-night eats, including East Coast oysters, tuna tataki, truffle fries, and mussels. 

On the dinner menu, you'd also find all your classic pub eats with a twist, including a dry-aged Esker Ontario beef burger, smokey charred wings, and dry-aged steak. 

The pub is now being replaced by Contrada, an Italian restaurant with a focus on locally and seasonally sourced ingredients. 

The new restaurant is a collaboration between industry veterans Patrick Groves, Jessie Mak, and Mike Vieira, who bring together an impressive resume of experience at some of Toronto's most notable restaurants, including Alo, Lee Restaurant, Giulietta, Cluny and Aburi Hana

The name Contrada — which is the Italian word for district or ward — is an homage to the restaurant's team proudly representing the Little Italy neighbourhood. 

On the menu, you'll be able to find small bites like crostini, marinated olives, and tuna crudo, and larger plates of house-made pasta, seasonal salads, vegetable sides, and proteins, including veal sweetbreads marsala, and Ontario pasture-raised pork alla Milanese. 

Contrada will open its doors at 537 College St. on Oct. 24. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
