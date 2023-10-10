People upset with Toronto restaurant's policy that prohibits kids under 10

One restaurant in Toronto recently came under fire after a wave of one-star reviews protested its policy against children under the age of 10 dining in at the establishment.

Adrak Yorkville, located at 138 Avenue Rd., offers elevated Indian cuisine that reflects a mix of traditional and modern elements, with dishes ranging from all over the country.

While the restaurant's policy is clearly stated on its website, many people found an issue with the rule and claimed they weren't aware of the clause when booking a reservation.

"As I walked in with my daughter, they escorted me out immediately because children under 10 are not allowed. Would have been nice if they answered their phone when I called 10 times to ask about high chairs," one negative review reads.

"Not a family restaurant. We got kicked out for taking a kid along. Apparently the Yorkville location doesn't want your kids at their restaurant," another person wrote.

"We booked here to celebrate a birthday, but for some bizarre reason they won't let our 7-year-old for dine-in but they were okay with our 11-year-old. We asked for the reason, they said it's because they have an open bar. Leave that decision with the parents," a one-star review reads.

"We always ensure to communicate the policy to guests when they are making reservations through all of our booking platforms, and it is also clearly stated on our website," the restaurant told blogTO.

"Adrak Yorkville provides a more intimate setting for social, business, and date nights, especially given the focus on exceptional cocktails from the bar. Our Richmond Hill location on the other hand is designed to cater to all audiences, especially families of all ages, with a larger menu and more seating options."

Adrak Yorkville continues to make exceptions to their policy during certain times of the year, including Mother's Day, when there are no age restrictions for the day and families with children under the age of 10 are accommodated.