Eat & Drink
Isabelle Docto
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
canadian grocery flyer future

Canadian grocery flyer from the future shows prices in 2054

Eat & Drink
Isabelle Docto
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

What would prices on grocery flyers look like over 20 years from now? A new study crunched the numbers, and the predictions are depressing.

Nova Scotia-based wealth management company Assante Hydrostone used an average rate of 5 per cent inflation over 20 years and grocery price data to create the "Inflation Flyer."

It shows the anticipated cost of basic items in 2054, when a new cohort of Canadians will be in retirement age.
canadian grocery flyer future"When planning for retirement and considering the amount of money needed to cover your expenses, inflation is often overlooked," reads the report. "While someone may approximate living modestly on $50k per year in retirement, that might change when they realize a 4L jug of milk will cost $17.25."

Canadians have become very familiar with inflation as housing and grocery costs continue to pinch pockets.

Last June, the country's inflation rate reached a historical high of 8.1 per cent. While overall inflation has cooled this year, food costs remain alarmingly high.

And it'll continue to skyrocket into 2054, as predicted by Assante Hydrostone's "Inflation Flyer."
canadian grocery flyer futureHere's a breakdown of how much essential grocery items could cost on Labour Day in over 20 years compared to today, according to this fictional flyer:

  • Mini seedless watermelon — $16.50 ($6.25 in 2023)
  • 2% 4L milk — $17.25 ($6.50 in 2023)
  • A dozen large brown eggs — $15.25 ($5.75 in 2023)
  • Four-piece toilet paper — $13.95 ($5.25 in 2023)
  • 300 grams of roasted coffee beans — $33.95 ($12.79 in 2023)
  • Whole wheat bread — $13.25 ($5 in 2023)
  • Pack of three bell peppers — $12.60 ($4.75 in 2023)
  • One quart of fresh strawberries — $18.50 ($7 in 2023)
  • One head of large broccoli —$9.95 ($3.75 in 2023)
  • Raspberry yogurt — $10.50 ($3.99 in 2023)
  • Pack of three avocados — $13.85 ($5.79 in 2023)
  • Salted butter — $15.95 ($6 in 2023)

canadian grocery flyer futureAssante Hydrostone has mailed thousands of these flyers out in Halifax to remind people to consider all of the factors and make sure they can afford the life they want in retirement.

"The prices listed in the flyer are based on a fairly modest 5 per cent inflation on food over just 20 years, assuming things will stabilize slightly," reads the report. "But when you're planning for the future, it's better to err on the side of caution."

Lead photo by

Shutterstock/Niloo
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Canadian grocery flyer from the future shows prices in 2054

A massive new Costco is opening in Toronto

Toronto brunch restaurant has permanently closed and been replaced by something else

Toronto burger joint shut down by landlord for non-payment of rent

Toronto TikToker spooked by price of Halloween candy at Shoppers Drug Mart

Groceries that are actually worth buying at Costco Canada for smaller households

Canadian TikToker shows how much she saves grocery shopping in the US

Apple picking at Ontario farms is now open for the season