Win one free month's worth of food delivery in Toronto from Cookin

Whether you're a student or a parent heading into the back-to-school season or just getting back into the busy period at work, we often write off cooking as a luxury we can't afford to spend time on.

While it may be tempting to spend your money on something quick and not think about it, you shouldn't let the quality of your food suffer.

A new and fast-growing food delivery app in Toronto, Cookin connects you to some of the city's best and most authentic food you can't find anywhere else.

Want to save some money and take a whole month off from cooking? You're in luck. We've teamed up with Cookin to give away one (1) month of free food delivery via thirty (30) $50 Cookin coupon codes.

Check out all the contest details here.