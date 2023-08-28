Eat & Drink
Chris Middleton
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Cookin meal delivery service

Win one free month's worth of food delivery in Toronto from Cookin

Eat & Drink
Chris Middleton
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Whether you're a student or a parent heading into the back-to-school season or just getting back into the busy period at work, we often write off cooking as a luxury we can't afford to spend time on.

While it may be tempting to spend your money on something quick and not think about it, you shouldn't let the quality of your food suffer.

A new and fast-growing food delivery app in Toronto, Cookin connects you to some of the city's best and most authentic food you can't find anywhere else.

Want to save some money and take a whole month off from cooking? You're in luck. We've teamed up with Cookin to give away one (1) month of free food delivery via thirty (30) $50 Cookin coupon codes.

Check out all the contest details here. 

Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Another Loblaw-owned store accused of price gouging after shopper shares sticker shock

51 essential lunch restaurants in downtown Toronto

Win one free month's worth of food delivery in Toronto from Cookin

There's a huge three-day Asian food festival and carnival coming to Toronto

Toronto bakery nailed with 10 infractions by health inspectors

People show support for Metro strikers as grocery distribution shuts down in Toronto

Toronto is getting a brand new food and drink festival and it's totally free

Ontario Line subway construction permanently shuts down beloved Toronto bakery