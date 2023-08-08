Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
rosebud toronto

Toronto neighbourhood ecstatic after long abandoned diner gets a new tenant

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Toronto storefront that has been woefully vacant for more than a decade is finally getting a jolt of life as a new business moves in, and locals can't wait to visit.

Those who live in the Corktown neighbourhood are likely familiar with the blue-and-white sign marking the location of the historic Kingsbrae Diner at King Street East and Sumach, but many who live in the area have never witnessed anything operate out of the address, as the restaurant has been abandoned since at least 2011.

But, the location has finally been undergoing renovations in recent weeks, including an exterior facelift that manages to pay homage to the former tenant while still firmly instilling the new brand's presence.

The Rosebud, a restaurant and wine bar, announced its existence on social media in mid-May and has been sharing updates ever since.

Those following along can see the new spot coming to fruition with a fresh paint job on the main signage and a huge floral mural on an outside wall, as well as all of the inspiration behind the soon-to-come interior decor.

As the project moves along, residents have been chiming in to express their excitement that something is finally opening up in the deserted space.

Many seem confident that the eatery will become a new neighbourhood gem and a welcome breath of fresh air, saying they are eagerly anticipating its opening and are thrilled that it is a small independent business taking over (rather than, say, a soulless outpost of a large chain or yet another cannabis dispensary).

Rosebud is a confirmed project from the team at nearby Mira Mira diner, with a dreamy throwback design from Dart Studio — complete with pink hues, velvet, and metallic accents — including custom paintings by local artist Jules Monson.

It is currently hiring and is set to open in September.

Lead photo by

@rosebudto
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

A Toronto supermarket that was shut down is now reopening

Toronto bakery that's spent years doing pop-ups is finally getting a permanent location

Freshii to remove controversial virtual cashier

Toronto neighbourhood ecstatic after long abandoned diner gets a new tenant

Shopper in Toronto spots another case of jacked-up prices at Loblaws

Toronto is getting a new dessert shop exclusively for pets

Italian restaurant in Toronto says its closing due to unrealistic rent increase

There's a huge vegan food festival coming to Toronto