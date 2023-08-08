Toronto neighbourhood ecstatic after long abandoned diner gets a new tenant

A Toronto storefront that has been woefully vacant for more than a decade is finally getting a jolt of life as a new business moves in, and locals can't wait to visit.

Those who live in the Corktown neighbourhood are likely familiar with the blue-and-white sign marking the location of the historic Kingsbrae Diner at King Street East and Sumach, but many who live in the area have never witnessed anything operate out of the address, as the restaurant has been abandoned since at least 2011.

But, the location has finally been undergoing renovations in recent weeks, including an exterior facelift that manages to pay homage to the former tenant while still firmly instilling the new brand's presence.

The Rosebud, a restaurant and wine bar, announced its existence on social media in mid-May and has been sharing updates ever since.

Those following along can see the new spot coming to fruition with a fresh paint job on the main signage and a huge floral mural on an outside wall, as well as all of the inspiration behind the soon-to-come interior decor.

As the project moves along, residents have been chiming in to express their excitement that something is finally opening up in the deserted space.

Many seem confident that the eatery will become a new neighbourhood gem and a welcome breath of fresh air, saying they are eagerly anticipating its opening and are thrilled that it is a small independent business taking over (rather than, say, a soulless outpost of a large chain or yet another cannabis dispensary).

French wine bar / resto goin in from the team at Mira Mira pic.twitter.com/FwNBtTBeP9 — Edward Row (@edwardrow) July 20, 2023

Rosebud is a confirmed project from the team at nearby Mira Mira diner, with a dreamy throwback design from Dart Studio — complete with pink hues, velvet, and metallic accents — including custom paintings by local artist Jules Monson.

It is currently hiring and is set to open in September.