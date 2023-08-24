Eat & Drink
taste of north york 2023

Toronto is getting a brand new food and drink festival and it's totally free

Toronto is home to dozens of food and drink festivals, and this year, there's going to be a brand-new addition: Taste of North York.

Though smaller than some of the big ones we've all grown to love (like Taste of the Danforth and the Toronto Festival of Beer), this newbie is planning to bring over 50 vendors together at Mel Lastman Square for a night of tasty eats and sippable bevvies.

But it's not just about the food — between September 8 and 10, you'll also get a chance to see free cooking demos and classes from some of your fave chefs in addition to the usual festival features, like live music, cultural performances, and art installations.

And because we all know that the cost of living is, quite frankly, ludicrous right now, the next part is probably going to be a welcome piece of info: admission to Taste of North York is totally free.

Taste of North York will be on September 8 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., September 9 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., and September 10 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Make sure to check the organizer's website for any new announcements on vendors, performances, and other festival deets.

Lead photo by

Honey Agarwal via blogTO Flickr pool
