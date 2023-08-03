Ontario's cottage country is getting a floating 'boat-thru' Tim Hortons

In what might be the most Canadian PR stunt in history, Tim Hortons will be opening a boat-thru location on a lake in Ontario's cottage country to celebrate the August long weekend.

Lake Scugog boaters looking for their caffeination fix will be able to fuel up (their stomachs) at this floating pop-up on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 at the Beacon Marina in Caesarea, Ontario, near Port Perry, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And the best part? The limited selection of cold beverages served at the boat-thru will all be totally free.

"Our summers fly by so quickly and Canadians savour every moment of their long weekends – so we thought why not open our first-ever Tims Boat-Thru so our guests on Lake Scugog don't miss a minute on the water," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

The floating Timmies will be open to various types of watercraft, including motorized boats, and human-powered craft like canoes, kayaks, or even paddleboards if you want to get creative with your aquatic Tims run.

Visitors can grab a free cold beverage from the limited menu, offering Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, Vanilla Iced Latte, and Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger Sparkling Quenchers.

While Timmies' marketing machine hails this as the first Tim Hortons boat-thru (which is technically true), it is not the first Tim Hortons location to serve boaters.

A Tim Hortons restaurant in Niagara Falls, positioned along the Welland River, served passing boaters during the chain's annual Camp Day fundraiser in 2019.

While that boat-thru predated the location launching this August long weekend, the Lake Scugog boat-thru is the first purpose-built floating take-out window for the chain.