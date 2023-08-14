Monster energy drinks recalled in Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall on various Monster energy drinks due to noncompliance with caffeine content labelling.

According to the CFIA, the recall includes all Monster energy drink flavours that contain caffeine and don't have bilingual (English and French) labelling.

The recall was issued on August 11 and instructs the public to not "consume, use, sell, serve or distribute the recalled products.

"High levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects for children, pregnant individuals, breastfeeding individuals, and those sensitive to caffeine," stated the CFIA.

"Exercising while consuming caffeine may lead to adverse health effects. Some of the side effects of consuming excess caffeine may include insomnia, irritability, headaches, and nervousness."

The agency says that there haven't been any reported illnesses associated with the consumption of the drinks.

If you think you've gotten ill from consuming the product, the CFIA says you should contact your healthcare provider.

The agency is also advising the public to check to see if they've purchased the recalled products and if so, to throw them out or return them to the store they were purchased.