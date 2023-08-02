Eat & Drink
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 11 hours ago
south asian night market mississauga

Mississauga is getting a South Asian night market this summer

South Asian Food Fest, a three-day celebration of all the tasty eats South Asia has to offer, will be arriving in Mississauga on August 11-13.

Not to be confused with the Festival of South Asia that took place at the end of July, this iteration will be taking over the P3 parking lot at Square One with plans to offer tons of food trucks to slake your cravings.

For those less keen on chowing down, there will also be plenty of performances, vendors, giveaways, and contests to keep you entertained.

And since the cost of living only seems to be climbing, it's pretty dang great news that this three-day event is completely free. An all-weekend pass will give you full access to the event grounds (but doesn't count food — sorry!). 

Festivities will take place 4 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2 p.m. - 12 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, and 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 13.

If this whets your appetite and you feel like exploring more cultural cuisines, there are still plenty of other food and drink festivals happening around the city this summer.

You can grab your pass for South Asian Food Fest directly from the event's website.

Lead photo by

Night Market Toronto
