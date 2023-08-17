Eat & Drink
Victoria Kuglin
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
American late night cookie chain announces first Toronto location

Insomnia Cookies, the American cookie chain that delivers (!!!) their sweet treats until 3 a.m., has finally shared the deets about their new Toronto location.

After announcing their expansion outside of the U.S. back in February, cookie-lovers and late night-snackers can expect to see the cookie chain opening in the quad at York University on September 9.

While just a smidge outside the downtown core, the location should come as no surprise to fans of the brand — the project initially started out as a dorm room experiment at the University of Pennsylvania.

The first brick-and-mortar shop opened in 2006 in Syracuse, NY and now has over 226 locations across the United States.

If you're expecting regular ol' baked goods, then you're in for a surprise — Insomnia is known for its creative and unconventional "late night" flavours, like French toast, cold brew latte, and confetti deluxe, as well as seasonal offerings like their peach cobbler-stuffed cookie.

In addition to delivering ooey-gooey cookies, the shop also delivers their homemade ice cream, but there's no word on whether that'll be on offer for their Toronto outpost as well.

Insomnia's foray into the Canadian market will also include a special flavour: SKOR Crunch Deluxe.

