Middle Eastern restaurant slammed with 10 infractions by Toronto health inspectors

A fast food Middle Eastern restaurant in Toronto was recently flagged by health inspectors after they found multiple infractions.

Foodrama, located at 230 Queen St. W., was issued a conditional pass notice on Aug. 9 after inspectors detected a whopping 10 infractions — one of which was crucial, six significant, two minor, and one categorized as "other."

The laidback restaurant, which is well-known for its takeout and counter service, serves up mostly Middle Eastern bites like chicken shawarma and falafel, with the addition of other dishes like burgers, souvlaki, and beef patties.

The restaurant racked up one crucial infraction for maintaining potentially hazardous foods at an internal temperature between 4 C and 60 C.

The significant infractions included failing to maintain handwashing stations with liquid soap and paper towels, and one of the minor infractions involved failing to protect against the entry of pests.

The full list of infractions is available on the DineSafe website.

Despite receiving 10 infractions, the restaurant walked away with a conditional pass notice and will remain open as staff work through all of the issues highlighted by health inspectors.